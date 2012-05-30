MUMBAI May 30 Indian soybean and rapeseed
futures edged higher on Wednesday on thin domestic supplies and
expectations a weaker rupee would boost soymeal exports.
* Soyoil, however, eased as a drop in overseas prices
outweighed the depreciating rupee.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.38 percent
at 3,134 ringgit per tonne at 0820 GMT, while U.S. soybean
fell 0.65 percent to $13.78 per bushel.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) eased 0.12 percent to 736.2 rupees
per 10 kg.
* Analysts said they expect prices to rise because a weaker
rupee would make imports costlier. India is the world's biggest
importer of edible oils.
* "Overall trend is up ... weak rupee will have long term
impact on imported edible oils prices," said Chowda Reddy,
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* The country imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils
in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period,
data from a leading trade body showed.
* The rupee weakened to 56.2 against the U.S.
dollar, within sight of its record low of 56.40.
* The June soybean edged up 0.51 percent to 3,381
rupees per 100 kg on, while rapeseed for June delivery
rose 0.52 percent to 3,858 rupees.
* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in
the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively earlier this year.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 2.75 rupees to 729.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up
26 rupees at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped 30 rupees to 3,710 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)