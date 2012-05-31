MUMBAI May 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Thursday, supported by thin availability of oilseeds in spot markets and on expectations for an increase in base import prices.

* New Delhi is likely to end a freeze on the base import price of refined vegetable oils, government sources said on Monday, to protect its refineries from cheaper imports of palm oil from Indonesia, the world's top producer of the cooking oil.

* June soyoil on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.29 percent to 736.95 rupees per 10 kg at 1021 GMT.

* "Market is expecting upward revision in base import price of vegetable oils. That will make imported refined palm oil costlier," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* India imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data from a leading trade body showed.

* The June soybean climbed 1.2 percent to 3,417 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.29 percent to 3,852 rupees.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.32 percent at 3,101 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was steady at $13.73-1/4 per bushel.

* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans aggressively earlier this year. Rapeseed supplies are weak due to an estimated drop in the production.

* Activity in the spot market was negligible due to a nation-wide general strike by opposition parties against an increase in petrol prices.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose by 0.5 rupee to 730.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 28 rupees at 3,483 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 130 rupees to 3,805 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)