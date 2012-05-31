MUMBAI May 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday, supported by thin availability of
oilseeds in spot markets and on expectations for an increase in
base import prices.
* New Delhi is likely to end a freeze on the base import
price of refined vegetable oils, government sources said on
Monday, to protect its refineries from cheaper imports of palm
oil from Indonesia, the world's top producer of the cooking oil.
* June soyoil on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange rose 0.29 percent to 736.95 rupees per 10
kg at 1021 GMT.
* "Market is expecting upward revision in base import price
of vegetable oils. That will make imported refined palm oil
costlier," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of
research at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.
* India imported 4.71 million tonnes of vegetable oils in
November to April, up 31 percent from the year-ago period, data
from a leading trade body showed.
* The June soybean climbed 1.2 percent to 3,417
rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.29 percent to
3,852 rupees.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.32
percent at 3,101 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean was
steady at $13.73-1/4 per bushel.
* Soybean stocks have depleted as good prices for meal in the
world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively earlier this year. Rapeseed supplies are weak due
to an estimated drop in the production.
* Activity in the spot market was negligible due to a
nation-wide general strike by opposition parties against an
increase in petrol prices.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 0.5 rupee to 730.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 28
rupees at 3,483 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 130 rupees to 3,805 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)