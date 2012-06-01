MUMBAI, June 1 A sharp drop in the world market
pulled down Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures on Friday, though
concerns over the arrival of the monsoon rains limited the
downside.
* Expectations of an increase in base import prices of
vegetable oil also helped market in limiting the losses,
analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures provisionally closed
down 3.06 percent at 3,081 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean
was down 0.63 percent at $13.31-3/4 per bushel by 1026
GMT, after shedding over 2 percent in the previous session.
* June soyoil on India's National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange was down 2.01 percent at 720.9 rupees per
10 kg.
* "There are concerns about the progress of monsoon, but it
is too early for the market to conclude anything," said Prasoon
Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.
* India's monsoon may not arrive on Friday due to a cyclonic
pressure over the Arabian Sea but the annual rains are still
expected to arrive nearly on time, weather officials said on
Thursday.
State-run India Meteorological Department earlier this month
said the monsoon rains were likely to hit the southern coast
Kerala coast on June 1, give or take 4 days.
* The monsoon may arrive late, but may cover soybean growing
central India on time, said Mathur. "The market will move in
line with the world market for a week and then will start
tracking the progress of monsoon," he said.
* The June soybean fell 1.72 percent to 3,346 rupees
per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 1.77 percent to 3,765
rupees.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
by 2.25 rupees to 727.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped
12 rupees at 3,469 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to 3,720 per 100 kg.
* India is likely to end a freeze on the base import price
of refined vegetable oils, government sources said, to protect
its refineries from cheaper imports of palm oil from Indonesia,
the world's top producer of the cooking oil.
* Soybean stocks have depleted in India as good prices for
meal in the world market prompted oil millers to crush the beans
aggressively earlier this year. Rapeseed supplies are weak due
to an estimated drop in production.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Malini Menon)