MUMBAI, July 16 Indian soyoil and oilseeds
futures extended gains on Monday to hit record highs, powered by
a rally in the world market and as poor rainfall at home raised
concerns over oilseed output.
* "Weather conditions are not improving in the United
States. Every week industry is downsizing soybean crop
estimate," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare
Commodities.
"Unless we see any kind of improvement in the weather there,
rally will continue in the world market."
* Drought stress has already dragged the U.S. corn and soy
crop condition ratings to the lowest point for this time of year
since 1988, and traders are expecting further downgrades in the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly report on Monday.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 1.76 percent to
3,125 ringgit per tonne by 0747 GMT, while U.S. soybean
jumped 2.18 percent to $16.29-1/2 per bushel.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 3.35 percent at 4,663
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,674.5 rupees
earlier in the day.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million
hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* The August soyoil contract rose 1.27 percent to
805.1 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 808.4
rupees, while rapeseed rose 2.06 percent to 4,351 rupees
per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,378.
* Good exports demand for Indian soymeal and tight supplies
of soybean in spot market also underpinned sentiments, analysts
said.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes during the same period a year ago, the
Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
* India's total vegetable oil imports in June stood at
783,315 tonnes, down 12.7 percent from 896,921 tonnes in the
previous month, the data from the Solvent Extractors'
Association (SEA) showed.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
5.25 rupees at 787.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 111
rupees to 4,542 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed surged 115 rupees to 4,270 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)