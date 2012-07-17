MUMBAI, July 17 Indian soybean futures hit a peak on Tuesday on a delay in sowing due to poor rainfall, while rapeseed eased as higher margin requirement and a drop in overseas markets prompted some traders to book profits.

* India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Monday said it will increase special margin on long positions of soybean and rapeseed futures from Wednesday.

* "Rapeseed was trading down due to the rise in margins. It is temporary. Fundamentals are still supporting an upside," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"Supplies are globally hit by poor weather. Even in India, soybean sowing is lagging."

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 0.93 percent to 3,093 ringgit per tonne by 0840 GMT, while U.S. soybean edged up 0.21 percent to $16.37-1/4 per bushel.

* The drought in United States has hit the soybean crop, which was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent by the USDA in its report on Monday, down 6 percentage points from the previous week and one point below estimates for 35 percent.

* The August soybean contract on NCDEX was up 0.5 percent at 4,716 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,730 rupees earlier in the day.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

* The August soyoil contract eased 0.27 percent to 803.1 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 808.4 in the previous session, while rapeseed fell 0.37 percent to 4,334 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 4,379 on Monday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.45 rupee at 787.05 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 40 rupees to 4,584 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 89 rupees to 4,200 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)