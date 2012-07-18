MUMBAI, July 18 Indian soybean futures were nearly flat on Wednesday as concerns over the production due to uneven rainfall in growing regions outweighed a drop in the overseas market.

* Soyoil and rapeseed were trading higher on good demand in spot market and weak rupee.

* "Weather remains a concern. Soybean sowing is lower than last year. If rainfall remains patchy, yields will get affected," said an analyst at Karvy Comtrade.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1.4 percent to 3,019 ringgit per tonne by 0815 GMT, while U.S. soybean edged down 0.26 percent to $16.34-3/4 per bushel.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.1 percent at 4,630.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record high of 4,754 rupees earlier this week.

* Soybean futures were getting support from firm export demand for India soymeal and an estimated drop in the U.S. soybean crop due to drought, the Karvy analyst said.

* The drought in United States has hit the soybean crop, which was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent by the USDA in its report on Monday, down 6 percentage points from the previous week and one point below estimates for 35 percent.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said earlier this month.

* The August soyoil contract rose 0.21 percent to 797.1 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.3 percent to 4,298 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record peak of 4,379 on Monday.

* India's NCDEX said on Monday it will increase special margin on long positions of soybean and rapeseed futures from Wednesday.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.9 rupee at 786.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 30 rupees to 4,619 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 38 rupees to 4,238 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)