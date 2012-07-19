MUMBAI, July 19 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Thursday, tracking a rally in the world market
on concerns over corn and soybean production in the United
States, which is facing its worst drought in over 50 years.
* Thin supplies of oilseeds and concerns over Indian soybean
production due to a delay in sowing and patchy rainfall also
underpinned sentiments.
* U.S. soybeans rose to a record high on Thursday, while
front-month corn scaled an all-time high as weather maps showed
no sign of an end to a drought that has damaged U.S. crops and
provoked concern about food supplies.
* "The overseas rally influenced market more than local
fundamentals. It is certain that supplies will remain limited in
the world market due to bad weather," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.88 percent
at 4,722 rupees per 100 kg by 0830 GMT, just below the record
high of 4,754 rupees hit earlier this week.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million
hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* The drought in United States has hit the soybean crop,
which was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent by the USDA in its
report on Monday, down 6 percentage points from the previous
week and one point below estimates for 35 percent.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes the same period a year ago, the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India said earlier this month.
* The August soyoil contract rose 0.91 percent to
801 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed jumped 1.36 percent
to 4,320 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record peak of 4,379
on Monday.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
1.95 rupee at 787.7 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 40
rupees to 4,659 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 20 rupees to 4,240 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)