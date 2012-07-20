MUMBAI, July 20 Indian soybean hit a record high on Friday tailing an overseas rally and on poor rains in growing areas, while soyoil was steady as traders awaited a response from palm oil exporters to India's decision to freeze base import price.

* India has lifted a six-year freeze on the base import price of refined palmolein, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, a move that will make palm oil imports from Indonesia more costly and help protect domestic refiners.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.1 percent to 3,048 ringgit per tonne by 0836 GMT, while U.S. soybean jumped 2.26 percent to $17.73 per bushel.

* "This year soybean production (in India) is likely to be slightly lower than last year. Area might be same as much was there last year, but yields will be lower due to poor rainfall," said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.53 percent at 4,895 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 4,907 rupees earlier in the day. Soybean prices in India have nearly doubled in 2012.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* The drought in the U.S. has hit the soybean crop, which was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent by the USDA in its report on Monday, down 6 percentage points from the previous week and one point below estimates for 35 percent.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said earlier this month.

* The August soyoil contract rose 0.15 percent to 809.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 811 earlier in the day, while rapeseed edged up 0.23 percent to 4,364 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 4.2 rupees at 792.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 133 rupees to 4,799 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 4,250 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)