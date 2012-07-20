MUMBAI, July 20 Indian soybean hit a record high
on Friday tailing an overseas rally and on poor rains in growing
areas, while soyoil was steady as traders awaited a response
from palm oil exporters to India's decision to freeze base
import price.
* India has lifted a six-year freeze on the base import
price of refined palmolein, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on
Thursday, a move that will make palm oil imports from Indonesia
more costly and help protect domestic refiners.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.1 percent to
3,048 ringgit per tonne by 0836 GMT, while U.S. soybean
jumped 2.26 percent to $17.73 per bushel.
* "This year soybean production (in India) is likely to be
slightly lower than last year. Area might be same as much was
there last year, but yields will be lower due to poor rainfall,"
said Vinita Advani, an analyst with Geojit Comtrade in Mumbai.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 2.53 percent at 4,895
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 4,907 rupees earlier
in the day. Soybean prices in India have nearly doubled in 2012.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 5.45 million
hectares as on July 13, compared with 6.73 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* The drought in the U.S. has hit the soybean crop, which
was rated 34 percent good-to-excellent by the USDA in its report
on Monday, down 6 percentage points from the previous week and
one point below estimates for 35 percent.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes the same period a year ago, the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India said earlier this month.
* The August soyoil contract rose 0.15 percent to
809.5 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 811 earlier in
the day, while rapeseed edged up 0.23 percent to 4,364
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up
4.2 rupees at 792.1 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean jumped 133
rupees to 4,799 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 4,250 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)