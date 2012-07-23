MUMBAI, July 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures eased on Monday after hitting record highs in the
previous session as a drop in overseas prices prompted traders
to cash in gains.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2.17 percent to
2,976 ringgit per tonne by 0915 GMT, while U.S. soybean
dropped 1.66 percent to $17.30-1/2 per bushel.
* "It was just profit-booking. Fundamentals are still
supporting an upside. Drought in the U.S. has slashed supplies,"
said an analyst with SMC Comtrade.
* Forecasts for a return of high heat to the U.S. Midwest
this week, accompanied by only limited rains in the farmbelt's
north and east, will support corn and soybean prices this week
as the worst drought in 56 years shows no sign of abating.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.04 percent at
4,961 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 5,064.5 rupees
last week. Soybean prices in India have nearly doubled in 2012.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million
hectares as on July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June,
from 117,600 tonnes the same period a year ago, the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India said earlier this month.
* The August soyoil contract fell 1.5 percent to
799.3 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last week,
while rapeseed edged down 1.06 percent to 4,377 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
steady at 792.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 46
rupees to 4,987 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 41 rupees to 4,329 per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)