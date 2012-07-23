MUMBAI, July 23 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased on Monday after hitting record highs in the previous session as a drop in overseas prices prompted traders to cash in gains.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2.17 percent to 2,976 ringgit per tonne by 0915 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 1.66 percent to $17.30-1/2 per bushel.

* "It was just profit-booking. Fundamentals are still supporting an upside. Drought in the U.S. has slashed supplies," said an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Forecasts for a return of high heat to the U.S. Midwest this week, accompanied by only limited rains in the farmbelt's north and east, will support corn and soybean prices this week as the worst drought in 56 years shows no sign of abating.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.04 percent at 4,961 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 5,064.5 rupees last week. Soybean prices in India have nearly doubled in 2012.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million hectares as on July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* India's soymeal exports rose to 180,987 tonnes in June, from 117,600 tonnes the same period a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said earlier this month.

* The August soyoil contract fell 1.5 percent to 799.3 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last week, while rapeseed edged down 1.06 percent to 4,377 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was steady at 792.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 46 rupees to 4,987 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed 41 rupees to 4,329 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)