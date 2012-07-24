MUMBAI, July 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on Tuesday tailing a drop in the world market on forecast of rainfall in the parched grain-producing areas of the United States.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2.44 percent to 2,917 ringgit per tonne by 0740 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 2.41 percent to $16.57-1/2 per bushel.

* "In local and overseas market correction was due. The drop in other asset classes due to concerns over euro zone debt crisis triggered profit-booking," said Prasoon Mathur, an analyst with Religare Commodities.

* "The market is unlikely to drop sharply from the current level. Fundamentals are still supporting upside. In the United States every week soybean crop conditions are deteriorating," Mathur said.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 31 percent of the soybean crop was in good-to-excellent shape, down 3 percentage points from the previous week.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.64 percent at 4,781 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 5,064.5 rupees last week. Soybean prices have nearly doubled in 2012.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million hectares as on July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* Output of soybean in 2012/13 might exceed the industry's previous year estimates of 10.65 million tonnes as farmers expand acreage to cash in on a record high price, said Dinesh Shahra, managing director, Ruchi Soya,.

* The August soyoil contract fell 1.15 percent to 790.8 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last week, while rapeseed edged down 0.53 percent to 4,337 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 3.8 rupees to 787.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped by 131 rupees to 4,827 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed up 166 rupees to 4,315 per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)