MUMBAI, July 25 Indian soybean futures were treading water on Wednesday as good demand for soymeal was offset by a drop in the world market and forecast of rainfall in top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* Soyoil nudged higher tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed rose on good demand for rapeseed meal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose 0.24 percent to 2,933 ringgit per tonne by 0735 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 0.49 percent to $16.41-1/4 per bushel.

* "The drop in the U.S. market is weighing on sentiments. But downside is limited. This year supplies will remain tight due to bad weather," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 31 percent of the soybean crop was in good-to-excellent shape, down 3 percentage points from the previous week.

* The August soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.13 percent at 4,724 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 5,064.5 rupees last week.

* The central state of Madhya Pradesh is likely to get good rainfall in next three days, the weather department said on Wednesday morning.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million hectares as on July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* Output of soybean in 2012/13 might exceed the industry's previous year estimates of 10.65 million tonnes as farmers expand acreage to cash in on a record high price, said Dinesh Shahra, managing director, Ruchi Soya.

* The August soyoil contract edged up 0.09 percent to 792.35 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last week, while rapeseed rose 0.78 percent to 4,409 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybean dropped by 70 rupees to 4,700 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed climbed up 155 rupees to 4,356 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)