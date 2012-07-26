MUMBAI, July 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures fell on Thursday, tracking a drop in the world market
and as rainfall in the top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh
state in the past two days allayed concerns over poor yields.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.98 percent
at 2,922 ringgit per tonne by 0822 GMT, while U.S. soybean
dropped 0.78 percent to $16.80-3/4 per bushel.
* "Strong rupee and weakness in overseas market are weighing
on sentiments," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC
Comtrade.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but also
trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. The Indian rupee was
around 55.9 per dollar, compared to the close of 56.16/17 in the
previous session.
* The August soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.8 percent at 4,730
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a peak of 5,064.5 rupees last
week.
* The central state of Madhya Pradesh received good
rainfall in the past two days and is likely to get more rains in
the next three days, the weather department said on Thursday.
* The rainfall was good for soybean and it has nearly erased
concerns of poor yields, dealers said.
* Soybean output in 2012/13 might exceed the industry's
previous year estimates of 10.65 million tonnes as farmers
expand acreage to cash in on a record high price, said Dinesh
Shahra, managing director, Ruchi Soya.
* The August soyoil contract edged down 1.36 percent
to 788.1 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a peak of 813.4 last
week, while rapeseed eased 0.65 percent to 4,458 rupees
per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
1.65 rupee to 784.95 rupees per 10kg, while soybean edged down
by 9 rupees to 4,722 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 25 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million
hectares as of July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares
during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.
