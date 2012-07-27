MUMBAI, July 27 Indian soybeans futures rose as much as 2 percent, recovering from the previous session when it hit a weekly low, due to firm world markets, but the upside could be limited in the short term.

* The most-active soybean contract for August delivery on the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) rose as much as 4,730 rupees per 100 kg, before trading 1.33 percent higher at 4,697 rupees at 0755 GMT.

* The contract struck a low of 4,624 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on July 18.

* Malaysian palm was 1.35 percent higher at 2,921 ringgits per tonne, while soybean on CBOT for September delivery was 0.72 percent higher at $16.08 per bushel, recouping some of the previous session's deep losses triggered by rains in the parched U.S. grain belt.

* "The upside is limited in soybean as there's no demand and new supplies will come in October," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 8.62 million hectares as on July 20, compared with 9.03 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed. Soybean is a summer crop sown in June and harvested in October.

* Soybean "will remain volatile," and may trade in a range of 4,500-4,950 rupees for the next week, said Reddy.

* The most-traded soyoil for August delivery was 0.13 percent higher at 788.45 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for August delivery was 0.57 percent higher at 4,438 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.85 rupees to 781.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 55 rupees to 4,667 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 4,325 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)