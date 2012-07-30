MUMBAI, July 30 Indian soybean extended losses for a second session on Monday, hitting its lowest level in two weeks, after doubling of special margins, and talks of a ban on futures of some farm commodities.

* At 2:38 p.m., the most-traded soybean for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.98 percent lower at 4,511 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,460 rupees, a level last seen on July. 16.

* The NCDEX doubled the special margin on long side positions of August soybean contract to 40 percent, effective Monday.

* "Market is still looking weak due to expectations of a ban," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad.

* Indian ministers will meet early next week to discuss banning futures of some farm commodities to curb price rise, government sources said.

* The most-traded soyoil for August delivery was 0.13 percent lower at 781.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for August delivery was 0.71 percent lower at 4,330 rupees per 100 kg.

* Selling is advised in soyoil at 782, for a target of 775, with a stop loss of 786 rupees, said Reddy.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 2.65 rupees to 777 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 73 rupees to 4,604 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 72.80 rupees to be at 4,288.75 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.15 million hectares as on July 27, compared with 9.43 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed. Soybean is a summer crop sown in June and harvested in October. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)