MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian soybean rose more than 1 percent, recovering from its lowest level in more than three weeks, following global markets and on strong local demand ahead of the festive season.

* The most-traded soybean contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.40 percent at 3,911 rupees per 100 kgs at 0812 GMT, recovering from previous session's low of 3,695 rupees, a level last seen on July 7.

* The actively traded November soybean on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 1 percent to $16.57-1/4 a bushel.

* "There is festival demand ahead of Ramadan, which is helping prices," said an analyst with Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad.

* Fears of restrictions on futures trading of some farm commodities by the government kept a lid on gains.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery was 0.82 percent higher at 796.70 rupees per 10 kg while rapeseed contract for September delivery was up 1.57 percent at 4,467 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 4.85 rupees to 782.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 12 rupees to 4,455 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 290.20 rupees to be at 4,370.20 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.15 million hectares as on July 27, compared with 9.43 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed. Soybean is a summer crop sown in June and harvested in October.

* Selling is advised in soybean below 4,030 rupees, for a target of 3,890, with a stop loss of 4,140 rupees, said the analyst, adding the sell call is because of higher sowing in growing areas. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)