(Corrects sixth paragraph to say Indore soyoil and soybean spot markets were closed.)

MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian soybean futures steadied on Thursday, consolidating close to their highest level in a week, but investors could resort to profit-taking in coming sessions.

* "Soybean is consolidating currently and might come down in coming sessions on profit-taking after a recent rally," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The most-active soybean for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.06 percent lower at 3,848 rupees per 100 kg at 0955 GMT, after hitting a high of 3,940 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on July 25. The contract gained 10 percent in July.

* Selling is advised at 3,870 rupees, targeting 3,800 rupees, for a stop loss of 3,920 rupees, said Reddy.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery was 0.09 percent lower at 794.45 rupees per 10 kg while the rapeseed contract for September delivery was up 0.72 percent at 4,496 rupees per 100 kg.

* The Indore soybean and soyoil spot markets in Madhya Pradesh were closed due to a local holdiay. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 57.70 rupees to 4,382.70 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.15 million hectares as on July 27, compared with 9.43 million hectares during the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed. Soybean is a summer crop sown in June and harvested in October. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)