MUMBAI Aug 3 Indian soybean rose about 4
percent on Friday, extending gains for the third session in a
row, to the highest level in nearly two weeks, due to concerns
over output following a weak monsoon forecast.
* The most-active soybean for October delivery was
up 3 percent at 3,957 rupees per 100 kg by 0847 GMT, after
touching a high of 3,983 rupees.
* "We are on buying side in soybean due to weak monsoon
forecasts," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management in Hyderabad. Soybean is expected to cross 4,000
rupees level by next week.
* India's monsoon rains in June to September are likely to
be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office
chief said. Soybean is a summer crop sown in
June and harvested in October.
* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery
was 0.57 percent higher at 798.25 rupees per 10 kg while
the rapeseed contract for September delivery was up 1.36
percent at 4,548 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell
1.60 rupees to 779.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 30
rupees to 4,427 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 176.90 rupees to be at 4,409.60 rupees
per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)