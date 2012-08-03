MUMBAI Aug 3 Indian soybean rose about 4 percent on Friday, extending gains for the third session in a row, to the highest level in nearly two weeks, due to concerns over output following a weak monsoon forecast.

* The most-active soybean for October delivery was up 3 percent at 3,957 rupees per 100 kg by 0847 GMT, after touching a high of 3,983 rupees.

* "We are on buying side in soybean due to weak monsoon forecasts," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management in Hyderabad. Soybean is expected to cross 4,000 rupees level by next week.

* India's monsoon rains in June to September are likely to be 85 percent of the long-period average, the weather office chief said. Soybean is a summer crop sown in June and harvested in October.

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery was 0.57 percent higher at 798.25 rupees per 10 kg while the rapeseed contract for September delivery was up 1.36 percent at 4,548 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.60 rupees to 779.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 30 rupees to 4,427 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 176.90 rupees to be at 4,409.60 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)