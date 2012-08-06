MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian soybean futures retreated from their highest level in two weeks, following weak overseas leads, and analysts said there could be a further fall.

* The most-active soybean contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.50 percent lower at 3,973 rupees per 100 kg At 0836 GMT, reversing from an early high of 4,020 rupees, a level last seen on July 23.

* Chicago soybeans fell more than 2 percent on Monday, unwinding last week's gains, on forecasts for light rain in some regions of the drought-battered U.S. Midwest over the coming days.

* Soybean looks weak for the day, it may test a support level of 3,910 rupees, said an analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding, "we can be selling side on an intra-day basis."

* The most-traded soyoil contract for September delivery was 0.72 percent lower at 789.40 rupees per 10 kg while the rapeseed contract for September delivery was down 0.27 percent at 4,490 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 3.20 rupees to 778.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose 20 rupees to 4,493 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15.20 rupees to be at 4,370.20 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.32 million hectares as on Aug. 3, compared with 9.75 million hectares at the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed. Soybean is a summer crop sown in June and harvested in October. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)