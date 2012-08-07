MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Tuesday tracking gains in overseas markets and on concerns over output of local summer-sown oilseeds as key growing areas received lower rainfall than normal.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.14 percent at 2,922 ringgit per tonne by 0837 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 1.15 percent to $16.10-1/2 per bushel.

* "Market is worried about oilseeds yields. In many states like Gujarat and Rajasthan rainfall is way below normal level. That will certainly affect oilseeds yields," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Gujarat is the country's biggest producer of groundnut, while Rajasthan tops in rapeseed.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.38 percent at 4,002.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract rose 0.38 percent to 789.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed climbed 0.27 percent to 4,440 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.32 million hectares as on Aug. 3, compared with 9.75 million hectares at the same time a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged up 0.4 rupee to 777.8 rupees per 10kg, while soybean rose by 44 rupees to 4,564 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 29 rupees to 4,342 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's oilmeal exports fell to 274,635 tonnes in July from 281,879 tonnes a year earlier led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of rapeseed meal, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)