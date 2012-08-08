MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Wednesday on a drop in overseas prices and on good rainfall in top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state on Tuesday.

* Rapeseed, a winter-sown crop, was steady on concerns poor rainfall in top producing Rajasthan state can trim the output.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.38 percent at 2,896 ringgit per tonne by 0820 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.03 percent to $15.76 per bushel.

* "Madhya Pradesh got good rainfall in the last few days. It should minimize damage caused by the dry spell," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* West Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday received 392 percent more rainfall than normal, while the east part of the state got 93 percent higher than normal.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.08 percent at 3,945 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract eased 0.78 percent to 781.15 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed nudged up 0.07 percent to 4,412 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.32 million hectares as on Aug. 3, compared with 9.75 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged down 1.25 rupees to 776.15 rupees per 10kg, while soybean rose by 90 rupees to 4,664 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 38 rupees to 4,313 rupees per 100 kg.

* A drop in oilmeal exports in July also hurt sentiments, dealers said. India's oilmeal exports fell to 274,635 tonnes in July from 281,879 tonnes a year earlier led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of rapeseed meal. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)