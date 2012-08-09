MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were treading water on Thursday afternoon as a rise in the overseas markets outweighed good rainfall in top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in the past two days.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.17 percent at 2,868 ringgit per tonne by 0814 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.42 percent to $16.06-1/4 per bushel.

* "The improvement in rains in soybean growing central India is weighing on sentiments. The rainfall is good for the crop. It should help it in recovering from the stress," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state got higher-than-normal rainfall in the past two days and the weather department has forecast more rains in the next three days.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.46 percent to 3,824 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract was up 0.01 percent at 774.2 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged down 0.41 percent to 4,323 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.32 million hectares as on Aug. 3, compared with 9.75 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 1.8 rupees to 773.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 25 rupees to 4,599 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 73 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The market is awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report on demand-supply of food grains, due to Friday, Reddy said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)