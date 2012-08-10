MUMBAI Aug 10 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday tracking gains in the U.S. market, although rainfall in the oilseed growing areas of India weighed on sentiment, analysts said.

* Rapeseed edged higher tracking soybean, while soyoil was steady as a drop in Malaysian palm oil was weighing on sentiment.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.24 percent at 2,858 ringgit per tonne by 0752 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.35 percent to $16.25-1/2 per bushel, after rising 3 percent in the previous session.

* "Overseas markets are currently driving up local prices. The estimated drop in the U.S. soybean production will ultimately help local soymeal exporters," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* China imported a record 5.87 million tonnes of soy in July, up 4.4 percent from the 5.62 million tonnes in June, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed.

* "Weather conditions are improving for oilseeds crops. Madhya Pradesh is getting good rainfall. Market is factoring in it as well," Hudani said.

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in central India last week got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange climbed 1.64 percent to 3,964 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract was up 0.09 percent at 777.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.44 percent to 4,372 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million hectares as on Aug. 8, compared with 10.01 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The market is awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report on demand-supply of food grains, due later on Friday.

* In spot markets, arrivals of rapeseed and soybean were negligible due to a local festival, dealers said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)