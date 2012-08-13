MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Monday, hammered by weak demand in the spot market, a fall in the world market and as good rains in Madhya Pradesh state raised hopes of a bumper soybean crop.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.42 percent at 2,841 ringgit per tonne by 0819 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.84 percent at $16.30 per bushel.

* "In the past two weeks soybean sowing gained pace. Overall acreage is higher than last year. Madhya Pradesh is getting good rainfall. It means that yields should remain near average level," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million hectares as on Aug. 8, compared with 10.01 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in central India got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal in a week to Aug. 8.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange slipped 1.53 percent to 3,920 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract was down 0.52 percent at 781.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed dropped 0.53 percent to 4,354 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.15 rupees to 776.05 rupees per 10kg, while soybean dropped by 52 rupees to 4,545 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged down by a rupee to 4,274 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)