MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures dropped on Tuesday on weak spot market demand and
improving weather conditions for soybean crop in the country and
in the United States.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.01 percent
at 2,842 ringgit per tonne by 0838 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was up 0.43 percent at $16.29-1/2 per bushel, after falling over
3 percent in the previous day.
* "Recent rainfall in Madhya Pradesh is good for vegetative
growth of soybean. It can erase damage caused by dry weather in
July," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in central
India got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal in the week
to Aug. 8.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million
hectares as on Aug. 9, compared with 10.01 million hectares at
the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* The October soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.85 percent to 3,916
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Traders are not interested in buying at higher level. In
(the) short-term market will remain under pressure due to weak
demand and good rainfall in soybean growing areas," Mathur said.
* The September soyoil contract was down 0.28
percent at 784.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed
dropped 0.27 percent to 4,363 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.8 rupees to 775.5 rupees per 10kg, while soybean dropped
53 rupees to 4,480 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up 5 rupees to 4,270 rupees per 100
kg.
