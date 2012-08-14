MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Tuesday on weak spot market demand and improving weather conditions for soybean crop in the country and in the United States.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.01 percent at 2,842 ringgit per tonne by 0838 GMT, while U.S. soybean was up 0.43 percent at $16.29-1/2 per bushel, after falling over 3 percent in the previous day.

* "Recent rainfall in Madhya Pradesh is good for vegetative growth of soybean. It can erase damage caused by dry weather in July," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in central India got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal in the week to Aug. 8.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million hectares as on Aug. 9, compared with 10.01 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.85 percent to 3,916 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Traders are not interested in buying at higher level. In (the) short-term market will remain under pressure due to weak demand and good rainfall in soybean growing areas," Mathur said.

* The September soyoil contract was down 0.28 percent at 784.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed dropped 0.27 percent to 4,363 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.8 rupees to 775.5 rupees per 10kg, while soybean dropped 53 rupees to 4,480 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up 5 rupees to 4,270 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)