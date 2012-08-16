MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian soyoil futures rose on Thursday, tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil, while soybean futures treaded water as low level buying by traders outweighed improvement in rains in key growing areas.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.93 percent at 2,928 ringgit per tonne by 0909 GMT, while U.S. soybean was down 0.14 percent at $16.29-1\2 per bushel.

* "Trend is likely to remain sideways as good demand for edible oil, which leads to higher imports, will prevent the downside whereas improvement in rains in central India could cap the upside," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Total vegetable oil imports in July were 870,328 tonnes, up from 783,315 tonnes in the previous month, the data from the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was nearly flat at 3,974 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean prices are likely to remain rangebound till the fresh crop arrivals starts, said Reddy.

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in central India got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal in the week to Aug. 8.

* The September soyoil contract was up 0.44 percent at 794.90 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.77 percent to 4,445 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 0.6 rupees to 777 rupees per 10kg, while soybean rose 48 rupees to 4,520 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up 25 rupees to 4,330.7 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)