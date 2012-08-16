MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian soyoil futures rose on
Thursday, tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil, while soybean
futures treaded water as low level buying by traders outweighed
improvement in rains in key growing areas.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.93 percent
at 2,928 ringgit per tonne by 0909 GMT, while U.S. soybean
was down 0.14 percent at $16.29-1\2 per bushel.
* "Trend is likely to remain sideways as good demand for
edible oil, which leads to higher imports, will prevent the
downside whereas improvement in rains in central India could cap
the upside," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth
Management.
* Total vegetable oil imports in July were 870,328 tonnes,
up from 783,315 tonnes in the previous month, the data from the
Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed.
* The October soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was nearly flat at 3,974
rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean prices are likely to remain rangebound till the
fresh crop arrivals starts, said Reddy.
* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in central
India got 25-40 percent higher rainfall than normal in the week
to Aug. 8.
* The September soyoil contract was up 0.44 percent
at 794.90 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed rose 0.77
percent to 4,445 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
down 0.6 rupees to 777 rupees per 10kg, while soybean rose 48
rupees to 4,520 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up 25 rupees to 4,330.7 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)