MUMBAI Aug 17 Indian soybean futures eased on Friday on good rainfall in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state, while rapeseed and soyoil were treading water as a rise in the overseas market outweighed a drop in demand in the physical market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.61 percent at 2,960 ringgit per tonne by 0729 GMT, while U.S. soybean rose 0.15 percent to $16.28 per bushel.

* "Soybean crop prospects have changed after last week's rains. Market is now assessing potential rise in output," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

"But clear picture is unlikely to emerge before September. Till then market may remain rangebound, if there is no big movement in the world market."

* The western part of Madhya Pradesh state got 54 percent more rainfall than normal in the week ended August 15.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million hectares as on Aug. 9, compared with 10.01 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.63 percent to 3,973 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract was down 0.31 percent at 793.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed slipped 0.2 percent to 4,436 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5 rupees to 4,336 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)