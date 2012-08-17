MUMBAI Aug 17 Indian soybean futures eased on
Friday on good rainfall in the top producing Madhya Pradesh
state, while rapeseed and soyoil were treading water as a rise
in the overseas market outweighed a drop in demand in the
physical market.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.61 percent
at 2,960 ringgit per tonne by 0729 GMT, while U.S. soybean
rose 0.15 percent to $16.28 per bushel.
* "Soybean crop prospects have changed after last week's
rains. Market is now assessing potential rise in output," said
Faiyaz Hudani, senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity
Services Ltd.
"But clear picture is unlikely to emerge before September.
Till then market may remain rangebound, if there is no big
movement in the world market."
* The western part of Madhya Pradesh state got 54 percent
more rainfall than normal in the week ended August 15.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.54 million
hectares as on Aug. 9, compared with 10.01 million hectares at
the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* The October soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.63 percent to 3,973
rupees per 100 kg.
* The September soyoil contract was down 0.31
percent at 793.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed
slipped 0.2 percent to 4,436 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5 rupees
to 4,336 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)