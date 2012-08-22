MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
extended gains on Wednesday following a similar trend in
overseas markets, while rapeseed was steady as heavy rainfall in
the top producing Rajasthan state is likely to help the sowing
starting from October.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 3.04 percent
at 3,052 ringgit per tonne by 0811 GMT, while U.S. soybean
eased 0.32 percent to $17.27 per bushel, after rising 2.9
percent in the previous session.
* "Rally is continuing in the world market. Every week
forecasters are cutting soybean production estimate for the U.S.
That is the main reason behind the upside," said Prasoon Mathur,
senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* "Local fundamentals are bearish. Madhya Pradesh received
good rainfall, which was good for soybean. Now Rajasthan is
getting heavy rain. It will help rapeseed sowing."
* The October soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 1.48 percent to 4,059
rupees per 100 kg.
* The September soyoil contract rose 1.05 percent at
801.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.3
percent to 4,392 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.64 million
hectares as on Aug. 16, compared with 10.23 million hectares at
the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
5.25 rupees to 787.5 rupees per 10kg, while soybean climbed by
53 rupees to 4,572 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 75 rupees to 4,143 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's vegetable oils industry has called on the
government to press China to lift a ban on imports of Indian
rapeseed meal, a key industry official said on Wednesday, ahead
of the arrival by end-August of a delegation from Beijing.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)