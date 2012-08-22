MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian soybean and soyoil futures extended gains on Wednesday following a similar trend in overseas markets, while rapeseed was steady as heavy rainfall in the top producing Rajasthan state is likely to help the sowing starting from October.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were up 3.04 percent at 3,052 ringgit per tonne by 0811 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.32 percent to $17.27 per bushel, after rising 2.9 percent in the previous session.

* "Rally is continuing in the world market. Every week forecasters are cutting soybean production estimate for the U.S. That is the main reason behind the upside," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* "Local fundamentals are bearish. Madhya Pradesh received good rainfall, which was good for soybean. Now Rajasthan is getting heavy rain. It will help rapeseed sowing."

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange jumped 1.48 percent to 4,059 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract rose 1.05 percent at 801.3 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.3 percent to 4,392 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.64 million hectares as on Aug. 16, compared with 10.23 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 5.25 rupees to 787.5 rupees per 10kg, while soybean climbed by 53 rupees to 4,572 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 75 rupees to 4,143 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's vegetable oils industry has called on the government to press China to lift a ban on imports of Indian rapeseed meal, a key industry official said on Wednesday, ahead of the arrival by end-August of a delegation from Beijing. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)