MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian soyoil futures extended gains into a third session on Thursday on good demand in the physical market ahead of key festivals, while rapeseed rose tracking an upside in the spot market due to thin supplies.

* Soybean eased on good rainfall in top producing Madhya Pradesh state and as prices fell in the overseas market.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.29 percent at 3,069 ringgit per tonne by 0833 GMT, while U.S. soybean eased 0.04 percent to $17.27 per bushel.

* "In spot markets demand is improving for edible oils. Stockists are preparing for festive season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* A major Hindu festival and some regional ones in certain Indian states will be celebrated in September.

* The October soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.62 percent to 3,985 rupees per 100 kg.

* The September soyoil contract rose 0.61 percent at 807.65 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed edged up 0.52 percent to 4,423 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.64 million hectares as on Aug. 16, compared with 10.23 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 4.8 rupees to 792.75 rupees per 10kg, while soybean rose by 23 rupees to 4,598 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 207 rupees to 4,358 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's vegetable oils industry has called on the government to press China to lift a ban on imports of Indian rapeseed meal, a key industry official said on Wednesday, ahead of the arrival by end-August of a delegation from Beijing. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)