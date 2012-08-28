MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures dropped on Tuesday from previous session's highs, weighed by weak overnight leads from the overseas markets and rainfall in a major soybean-producing state.

* The most-active soyoil for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.53 percent lower at 803.85 rupees per 10 kg, reversing from the previous session's contract high of 821.20 rupees.

* "There are good rains in Madhya Pradesh, the main factor weighing on prices, and even international markets are down," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* October rapeseed traded 0.86 percent lower at 4,505 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a record of 4,694 rupees in the last session. Soybean for October was 0.30 percent lower at 3,996 rupees per 100 kg.

* Selling is advised in soybean at 3,980 rupees, for a target of 3,920 with a stop loss of 4,020 rupees, said Reddy.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.25 rupees to 794.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 36 rupees to 4,559 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was at 4,375 rupees per 100 kg, down 9.60 rupees.

* U.S. soybeans fell on Monday as investors took profits and unwound bull spreads after the market set a new peak, with traders watching for crop damage as Tropical Storm Isaac churned toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 10.68 million hectares as of Aug. 23, compared with 10.27 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* India's vegetable oils industry has called on the government to press China to lift a ban on imports of Indian rapeseed meal, a key industry official said last week, ahead of the arrival by end-August of a delegation from Beijing. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)