MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures traded steady on Thursday as support from firm overseas
leads and anticipation of festival demand was offset by hopes of
better soybean production.
* The most-traded soybean for October delivery on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.10
percent lower at 4,028.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The fundamentals remain weak on higher monsoon rainfall
last week and good sowing," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior
analyst with Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.
* Selling is advised in soybean at 4,050 rupees, for a
target of 4,005 rupees, and a stop-loss of 4,080 rupees, said
Narvekar.
* The NCDEX removed the 20 percent special margin imposed on
the long side positions of November soybean contract and all
other subsequent yet-to-be launched contracts, effective Friday.
* Soyoil for October also traded 0.10 percent higher
at 803.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for October
was 0.18 percent up at 4,514 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
2.75 rupees to 791.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean gained 21
rupees to 4,542 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan was at 4,338.10 rupees per 100 kg, up 28.10 rupees.
* U.S. soybean futures rallied on Wednesday as speculators
waded back into the market with a renewed focus on a global
supply shortage after a sell-off from the summer peaks.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.68 million
hectares as on Aug. 23, compared with 10.27 million hectares at
the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)