MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures traded steady on Thursday as support from firm overseas leads and anticipation of festival demand was offset by hopes of better soybean production.

* The most-traded soybean for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.10 percent lower at 4,028.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The fundamentals remain weak on higher monsoon rainfall last week and good sowing," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking Pvt Ltd.

* Selling is advised in soybean at 4,050 rupees, for a target of 4,005 rupees, and a stop-loss of 4,080 rupees, said Narvekar.

* The NCDEX removed the 20 percent special margin imposed on the long side positions of November soybean contract and all other subsequent yet-to-be launched contracts, effective Friday.

* Soyoil for October also traded 0.10 percent higher at 803.35 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed for October was 0.18 percent up at 4,514 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 2.75 rupees to 791.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean gained 21 rupees to 4,542 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed at Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan was at 4,338.10 rupees per 100 kg, up 28.10 rupees.

* U.S. soybean futures rallied on Wednesday as speculators waded back into the market with a renewed focus on a global supply shortage after a sell-off from the summer peaks.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybean on 10.68 million hectares as on Aug. 23, compared with 10.27 million hectares at the same time a year earlier, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)