MUMBAI Aug 31 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Friday on weak exports demand for soymeal, a drop in the overseas markets and as key oilseed growing areas got good rainfall last week.

* U.S. soybeans on Friday gave back all their gains from the previous session, when they touched a contract high, as traders took profits, with markets looking to a gathering of central bankers later in the day for clues on possible imminent monetary stimulus.

* "Demand for Indian soymeal is weak. Argentina is quoting a significantly lower price," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.19 percent at 795.85 rupees per 10 kg at 0837 GMT, after hitting a record high of 821.2 rupees earlier this week.

* The October soybean contract fell 1.18 percent to 3,978 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed dropped 1.39 percent to 4,461 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,613 rupees earlier this week.

* Farm newsletter Pro Farmer said the United States is likely to produce lower soybeans than forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as the worst drought in the U.S. Midwest in 56 years hurt the crop.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged down 0.7 rupees to 790.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean eased by 3 rupees to 4,536 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 25 rupees to 4,355 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.68 million hectares as of Aug. 23, compared with 10.27 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)