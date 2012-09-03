MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's oilseeds and soyoil
futures were treading water on Monday as improved demand for
edible oils due to festivals and a rise in overseas palm oil
prices outweighed prospects of a bumper soybean crop on higher
acreage.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose over 1 percent on
strong exports last month and after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus
that could prop up global growth and support commodity demand.
* "The U.S. is likely to see a drop in soybean production,
but in India the weather is good for the crop. Indian soybean
production is likely to rise above last year's level," Chowda
Reddy, an analyst at JRG Wealth Management Ltd, said.
* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million
hectares as of Aug. 30, compared with 10.31 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.16 percent at 805
rupees per 10 kg at 0942 GMT, after hitting a record high of
821.2 rupees last week.
* The October soybean contract rose 0.43 percent to
4,015 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.2
percent to 4,466 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of
4,613 rupees last week.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged
up 0.4 rupees to 792.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by
14 rupees to 4,534 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 4,360 rupees per 100 kg.
