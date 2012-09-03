MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's oilseeds and soyoil futures were treading water on Monday as improved demand for edible oils due to festivals and a rise in overseas palm oil prices outweighed prospects of a bumper soybean crop on higher acreage.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose over 1 percent on strong exports last month and after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the door open for further stimulus that could prop up global growth and support commodity demand.

* "The U.S. is likely to see a drop in soybean production, but in India the weather is good for the crop. Indian soybean production is likely to rise above last year's level," Chowda Reddy, an analyst at JRG Wealth Management Ltd, said.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Aug. 30, compared with 10.31 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.16 percent at 805 rupees per 10 kg at 0942 GMT, after hitting a record high of 821.2 rupees last week.

* The October soybean contract rose 0.43 percent to 4,015 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.2 percent to 4,466 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,613 rupees last week.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil nudged up 0.4 rupees to 792.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 14 rupees to 4,534 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 10 rupees to 4,360 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)