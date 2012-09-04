MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's oilseeds futures dropped
on Tuesday following good rainfall in oilseeds growing areas,
though a rise in the U.S. soybean market and thin availability
of stocks at spot markets restricted the downside.
* Soyoil futures were steady as an improvement in spot
demand for edible oils due to festivals outweighed a fall in
Malaysian palm oil prices.
* Chicago soybeans climbed to a record high on Tuesday as
falling exports from Brazil highlighted the decline in global
supplies after poor production in South America and a historic
drought in the United States.
* The benchmark November 2012 contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.98 percent to 3,043 ringgit
per tonne by 0827 GMT.
* The October soyoil contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at
806.8 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 821.2
rupees last week.
* The October soybean contract fell 0.56 percent to
3,996 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.97
percent to 4,404 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of
4,613 rupees last week.
* "Rainfall deficit in Rajasthan has come down sharply due
to rainfall in last 4-5 days. It will ensure higher area under
rapeseed as its prices are trading near record high level," said
an official at Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).
* Sowing of rapeseed starts from October and north-western
Rajasthan is the top producing area in the country.
* Soybean production in 2012 is likely to be more than last
year but heavy rainfall in central India remains a concern, the
SEA official said.
* Many parts of soybean growing areas got significantly
higher rainfall on Monday and more heavy rains this week can
hurt yields, dealers said.
* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million
hectares as of Aug. 30, compared with 10.31 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil
climbed 5.1 rupees to 797.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
rose by 5 rupees to 4,552 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar
in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 25 rupees to 4,365 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)