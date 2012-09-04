MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's oilseeds futures dropped on Tuesday following good rainfall in oilseeds growing areas, though a rise in the U.S. soybean market and thin availability of stocks at spot markets restricted the downside.

* Soyoil futures were steady as an improvement in spot demand for edible oils due to festivals outweighed a fall in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Chicago soybeans climbed to a record high on Tuesday as falling exports from Brazil highlighted the decline in global supplies after poor production in South America and a historic drought in the United States.

* The benchmark November 2012 contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.98 percent to 3,043 ringgit per tonne by 0827 GMT.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.07 percent at 806.8 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a record high of 821.2 rupees last week.

* The October soybean contract fell 0.56 percent to 3,996 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.97 percent to 4,404 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 4,613 rupees last week.

* "Rainfall deficit in Rajasthan has come down sharply due to rainfall in last 4-5 days. It will ensure higher area under rapeseed as its prices are trading near record high level," said an official at Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

* Sowing of rapeseed starts from October and north-western Rajasthan is the top producing area in the country.

* Soybean production in 2012 is likely to be more than last year but heavy rainfall in central India remains a concern, the SEA official said.

* Many parts of soybean growing areas got significantly higher rainfall on Monday and more heavy rains this week can hurt yields, dealers said.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Aug. 30, compared with 10.31 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil climbed 5.1 rupees to 797.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean rose by 5 rupees to 4,552 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 25 rupees to 4,365 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)