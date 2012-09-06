MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged lower on Thursday following weak global markets,
and as good rainfall in soybean and rapeseed growing areas
bolstered hopes of a bumper harvest.
* CBOT soybean was 0.23 percent lower at $17.43-3/4
per bushel.
* "The trend is down in soybean because of higher acreage
and production," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG
Wealth Management.
* At 0922 GMT , the October soybean contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.54 percent to 3,983.00 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed
eased 0.32 percent to 4,394 rupees per 100 kg.
* Soybean may trade in the range of 3,940-4,260 rupees in
coming sessions, said Reddy.
* The October soyoil contract was down 0.40 percent
at 803.65 rupees per 10 kg.
* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million
hectares as of Aug. 30, compared with 10.31 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
5.85 rupees to 808.50 rupees per 10 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 30 rupees to 4,350 rupees per 100
kg.
* India's oilmeal exports fell to 120,091 tonnes in August
from 291,466 tonnes a year earlier led by a sharp drop in the
overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal.
* Soyoil and soymeal are by-products of soybean.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)