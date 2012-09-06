MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged lower on Thursday following weak global markets, and as good rainfall in soybean and rapeseed growing areas bolstered hopes of a bumper harvest.

* CBOT soybean was 0.23 percent lower at $17.43-3/4 per bushel.

* "The trend is down in soybean because of higher acreage and production," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* At 0922 GMT , the October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.54 percent to 3,983.00 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed eased 0.32 percent to 4,394 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybean may trade in the range of 3,940-4,260 rupees in coming sessions, said Reddy.

* The October soyoil contract was down 0.40 percent at 803.65 rupees per 10 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Aug. 30, compared with 10.31 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 5.85 rupees to 808.50 rupees per 10 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 30 rupees to 4,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's oilmeal exports fell to 120,091 tonnes in August from 291,466 tonnes a year earlier led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal.

* Soyoil and soymeal are by-products of soybean. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)