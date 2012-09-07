MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian oilseeds futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday afternoon to hit their lowest level in more than a month, weighed by weak overseas markets and rainfall in soybean producing regions.

* At 0822 GMT, the most-active October soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.94 percent lower at 3,883 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,853 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 8.

* "The domestic fundamentals are weak for oilseeds as production estimates are high," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Selling is advised in soybean at 3,900 rupees for a target of 3,840 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,935 rupees, Reddy said.

* Rapeseed for October delivery also fell 1.56 percent to 4,285 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,315 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 9.

* Soyoil for October was trading 1.29 percent lower at 794.20 rupees per 10 kg.

* U.S. soybeans fell for a third straight session with rains improving crop prospects in parts of the U.S. grain belt which has been scorched by the worst drought in 56 years.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was almost flat at 808.50 rupees per 10 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 25 rupees to 4,337.50 rupees per 100 kg. Soybean in the Indore spot market was up 17 rupees at 4,598 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have grown soybean on 10.69 million hectares as of Aug. 30, compared with 10.31 million hectares a year earlier, triggering upward revision in production estimates. Monsoon rains also turned above average in oilseeds producing regions.

* India's oilmeal exports fell to 120,091 tonnes in August from 291,466 tonnes a year earlier led by a sharp drop in the overseas sales of soymeal and rapeseed meal.

* Soyoil and soymeal are by-products of soybean. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)