MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures slumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday, following a sharp fall in the world markets and as an estimated rise in local oilseed output hurt sentiment further.

* U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session when prices recorded their biggest daily drop in a year on signs of better-than-expected yields in the Midwest as well as favourable crop weather in Brazil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 3.99 percent at 2,867 ringgit per tonne by 0858 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 1.08 percent to $16.52 per bushel.

* "The Indian market is just tracking price movements in overseas markets," said a senior official of a leading Mumbai-based edible oil importing company, who declined to be named.

"Buyers are postponing purchases for the festival season as prices are continuously falling. They expect a further fall as supplies will rise from the next month due to crushing of the new season soybean crop," the trader said.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 2.36 percent to 745.75 rupees per 10 kg. The contract earlier in the day fell to 739.1 rupees, the lowest level for the second-month contract since June 19.

* India's vegetable oil imports in August were 897,018 tonnes, up from 870,328 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

* The October soybean contract dropped 3.1 percent to 3,579 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 2.41 percent to 4,122 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is likely to rise to 11.8 million tonnes from 11 million tonnes in the current year, J.P. Morgan said in a report earlier this month.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped by 5.3 rupees to 790.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean lost 92 rupees to 4,282 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 95 rupees to 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.

* Good rainfall in the rapeseed cultivating regions in the past one month can lift the output of the winter-sown oilseed in 2012/13, dealers said. It may rise 9 percent to 6 million tonnes, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)