MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures extended losses on Thursday following a decline in overseas prices and as fresh soybean crop began arriving in small quantities in key producing areas.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.77 percent to 2,837 ringgit per tonne at 0829 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 0.55 percent to $16.60 per bushel.

* "In Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra soybean arrivals have started in small quantities," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

"Weather is favourable for harvesting. In next two-three weeks arrivals will rise significantly. Futures are falling more sharply than spot prices as they are expecting arrival pressure building from October onwards."

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.7 percent to 739.1 rupees per 10 kg. It had hit 736.5 rupees earlier, the lowest level for the second-month contract since June 19.

* Edible oil prices in the world market may come under pressure due to high palm oil stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia and the start of soybean crushing in the United States, Mathur said.

* India's vegetable oil imports in August were 897,018 tonnes, up from 870,328 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement earlier this month.

* The October soybean contract dropped 0.52 percent to 3,550 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.83 percent to 4,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's soybean production is likely to rise to 11.8 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 11 million tonnes in the current year, J.P. Morgan said in a report earlier this month.

* Most spot markets for farm goods were closed on Thursday due to a one-day nationwide strike called by opposition parties against sweeping economic reforms announced by the government last week.

* Good rainfall in the rapeseed-cultivating regions in the past one month can lift the output of the winter-sown oilseed, dealers said. The output may rise 9 percent to 6 million tonnes in 2012/13, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)