NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Indian oilseed and soyoil
futures traded lower on Friday, taking cues from Malaysian palm
oil prices, while there were fewer buyers as the domestic
soybean harvest season is just approaching, traders said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 2.0 percent
to 2,763 ringgit ($900) per tonne on rising palm stocks and the
soybean harvest season in the United States.
* U.S. soybean rose marginally on bargain-hunting in
Asia, but the contract is set to post its biggest weekly loss in
a year on a better-than-expected U.S. crop and expectations of
higher yields.
* "Local futures prices are driven by outside sentiments
while spot is ruled by expectation of higher soybean output due
to good monsoon rains," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* Traders said small quantities from the new harvest have
started arriving in the producing belts of central India.
* At 1030 GMT, the October soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.1
percent at 727 rupees per 10 kg.
* The October soybean contract dropped 2.6 percent
to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.5
percent to 4,098 rupees per 100 kg.
* Revival of monsoon rains has boosted output prospects for
soybean this year, promising plentiful soymeal supplies and
better planting prospects for rapeseed, the main winter-sown
oilseed crop of the world's top edible oil importer.
* India is expected at least match last year's soybean
output of 10.6 million tonnes, leaving it with at least 4.0
million to 4.5 million tonnes of meal for export to its
traditional customers in Asia.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped
by 5.7 rupees to 790.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean lost 205
rupees to 4,077 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan. Rapeseed was flat at 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.
[$1 = 3.0725 Malaysian ringgit]
