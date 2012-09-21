NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures traded lower on Friday, taking cues from Malaysian palm oil prices, while there were fewer buyers as the domestic soybean harvest season is just approaching, traders said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 2.0 percent to 2,763 ringgit ($900) per tonne on rising palm stocks and the soybean harvest season in the United States.

* U.S. soybean rose marginally on bargain-hunting in Asia, but the contract is set to post its biggest weekly loss in a year on a better-than-expected U.S. crop and expectations of higher yields.

* "Local futures prices are driven by outside sentiments while spot is ruled by expectation of higher soybean output due to good monsoon rains," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Traders said small quantities from the new harvest have started arriving in the producing belts of central India.

* At 1030 GMT, the October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 2.1 percent at 727 rupees per 10 kg.

* The October soybean contract dropped 2.6 percent to 3,474 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.5 percent to 4,098 rupees per 100 kg.

* Revival of monsoon rains has boosted output prospects for soybean this year, promising plentiful soymeal supplies and better planting prospects for rapeseed, the main winter-sown oilseed crop of the world's top edible oil importer.

* India is expected at least match last year's soybean output of 10.6 million tonnes, leaving it with at least 4.0 million to 4.5 million tonnes of meal for export to its traditional customers in Asia.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil dropped by 5.7 rupees to 790.3 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean lost 205 rupees to 4,077 rupees per 100 kg. In Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Rapeseed was flat at 4,050 rupees per 100 kg.

[$1 = 3.0725 Malaysian ringgit] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)