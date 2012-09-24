MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian soyoil futures fell by the daily maximum limit on Monday to hit their lowest level in more than seven months following a sharp drop in Malaysian palm oil prices and on an expected rise in local supplies as soybean arrivals from the new crop started.

Soybean and rapeseed fell nearly 4 percent on an expected rise in production due to favourable weather and higher acreage.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 4.31 percent at 2,644 ringgit per tonne at 0823 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 0.68 percent to $16.11 per bushel.

* "Forecasts from key industry officials were bearish for the market. They expect a higher palm oil inventory, and higher soybean and rapeseed crops in India," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Palm oil prices will fall further this year as slowing economic growth reins in demand for biofuel production, leading to higher stocks with top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, an industry meeting concluded on Sunday.

* India's 2012/13 edible oil imports could rise 4.2 percent to a record high, with palm oil cornering the bulk of that, a Reuters poll showed, as the world's second most populous country fails to raise output quickly enough to meet demand from a growing middle class.

* India is likely to produce 11.5 million tonnes of soybean in 2012/13 compared with 10.5 million tonnes a year earlier, while its rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb nearly a quarter to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* The October soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 3.15 percent to 689 rupees per 10 kg. It fell to 683 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level for the front-month contract since Feb.3.

* The October soybean contract dropped 2.85 percent to 3,356.5 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed fell 3.11 percent to 3,955 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 19.75 rupees to 756.6 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean slumped by 627 rupees to 3,370 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 50 rupees to 4,100 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)