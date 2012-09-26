MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian soybean futures fell 2 percent on Wednesday to hit their lowest in more than three months, due to a drop in the overseas market and as new crop started to land in the local market.

* Soyoil also fell 2 percent, tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed eased on an estimated rise in production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.5 percent at 2,629 ringgit per tonne at 0736 GMT, while U.S. soybean dropped 0.76 percent to $16.02 per bushel.

* "Arrivals from the new soybean crop have started in Madhya Pradesh. Gradually, they will rise in the coming weeks," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

"On the other hand the U.S. market has been correcting as soybean harvesting is progressing there. In the short-term supplies will hit soybean futures."

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.78 percent to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg at 0738 GMT, after falling to 3,312 rupees earlier.

* India is likely to produce 11.5 million tonnes of soybeans in 2012/13 compared with 10.5 million tonnes a year earlier, while its rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb nearly a quarter to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* The November soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 2.41 percent to 676.8 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed fell 0.95 percent to 3,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 1.75 rupees to 747.8 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped by 40 rupees to 3,425 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 68 rupees to 4,050 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)