MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian soybean futures extended losses on Thursday to hit their lowest in nearly six months, hammered by a continuous drop in overseas prices and as new crop started to land in the local market.

* Soyoil also fell 2 percent, tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil and on a strong rupee, while rapeseed was steady as thin supplies outweighed the prospects of good bumper production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.03 percent at 2,589 ringgit per tonne at 0801 GMT, while U.S. soybean edged up 0.25 percent to $15.77 per bushel, after shedding 2.4 percent in the previous session.

* "Expectations of a rise in soybean production due to an improvement in yields and higher area are pushing down prices," said an analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt. Ltd.

* The November soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.91 percent at 3,230 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,206 rupees earlier in the day.

* India is likely to produce 11.5 million tonnes of soybeans in 2012/13 compared with 10.5 million tonnes a year earlier, while its rapeseed output in the current year is likely to climb nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* The Indian rupee rose on Thursday. A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The November soyoil contract fell 1.46 percent to 666.05 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was unchanged at 4,027 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil slipped 11.1 rupees to 735 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped by 105 rupees to 3,320 rupees. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 5 rupees to 4,055 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)