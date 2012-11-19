NEW DELHI Nov 19 Indian soyoil and soybean
futures rose on Monday, tracking Malaysian palm oil futures,
while demand from edible oil crushers' kept spots higher,
traders and analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures touched 2,479 ringgit
($810) per tonne on Monday, the highest since Nov. 5, tracking
climbs in soybeans and rival soyoil.
* U.S. soybeans were up 0.9 percent at $13.96 per
bushel at 1015 GMT.
* Rapeseed futures did not reflect the sentiment of soy
complex as they traded down on profit-taking, but the spot was
up on depleting stocks.
* "Soy futures have been supported by domestic oil crushers'
demand for soybeans as the peak crushing season has started
after Diwali," said Prasoon Mathur, senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* He said demand from crushers would keep prices high until
the end of this month.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 3,284
rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract was up 0.5 percent at
696.5 rupees per 10 kg, while the December rapeseed contract
was 0.5 percent down at 4,275 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 5.2 rupees to 714 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 13
rupees to 3,289 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 13 rupees to
3,289 rupees.
[$1 = 3.0715 ringgits]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)