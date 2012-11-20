NEW DELHI Nov 20 Indian oilseed futures traded
down on Tuesday, taking cues from Malaysia palm oil futures, but
soyoil futures rose on crushers' demand for soybean, traders and
analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures lost 0.6 percent to
2,445 ringgit ($800) per tonne at 09.25 GMT.
* "Mixed trade was on display with soybean and rapeseed
traded down while soyoil rose due to buying support at lower
levels," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare
Commodities.
* He said soyoil futures were up on crushers' appetite for
soybean as the soft oil is preferred in winter as it does not
freeze at lower temperature like its rival palm oil.
* India, the world's top buyer of vegetable oils, mainly buys
palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of
soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
* India's palm oil imports were about 77 percent of the total
edible oil imports during 2011/12. For a factbox on India's
vegetable oil sector, click
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 3,278
rupees per 100 kg.
* The December rapeseed contract was 0.4 percent down
at 4,249 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract was up 0.5 percent at
700.2 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
5.25 to 719.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 16 rupees
to 3,313 rupees per 100 kg.
[$1 = 3.0630 ringgits]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)