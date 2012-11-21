MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian oilseeds futures eased on Wednesday tracking a fall in overseas prices and on an estimated rise in production, while soyoil edged higher on a weak rupee.

* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.33 percent at 2,499 ringgit per tonne at 0800 GMT, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.55 percent to $14.05 per bushel.

* "Market is under pressure due to the losses in overseas prices. In local spot markets demand is good for soybean and soyoil. Weak rupee is also giving support," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Wednesday.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.63 percent at 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract was up 0.1 percent at 699.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was down 1.09 percent at 4,185 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rapeseed sowing is progressing well. Weather is favourable for crop in northern India," Mathur said.

* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased by 1.8 rupees to 716.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped by 27 rupees to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 20 rupees to 4,420 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)