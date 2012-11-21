MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian oilseeds futures eased on
Wednesday tracking a fall in overseas prices and on an estimated
rise in production, while soyoil edged higher on a weak rupee.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.33 percent
at 2,499 ringgit per tonne at 0800 GMT, while U.S. soybeans
fell 0.55 percent to $14.05 per bushel.
* "Market is under pressure due to the losses in overseas
prices. In local spot markets demand is good for soybean and
soyoil. Weak rupee is also giving support," said Prasoon Mathur,
a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on
Wednesday.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.63 percent at
3,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract was up 0.1 percent at
699.25 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was down 1.09
percent at 4,185 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rapeseed sowing is progressing well. Weather is
favourable for crop in northern India," Mathur said.
* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased
by 1.8 rupees to 716.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped
by 27 rupees to 3,284 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell by 20 rupees to 4,420 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)