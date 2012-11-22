MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian soybean futures extended
losses for a third straight session, tracking a fall in overseas
prices and on an estimated increase in production, while soyoil
edged higher due to a rise in demand from north India and
weakness in the rupee.
* Rapeseed futures rose on short-covering, after falling
nearly 3.5 percent in previous three sessions.
* Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.31 percent
at 2,411 ringgit per tonne at 10 GMT.
* "Soybean prices are under pressure from increased supply
as farmers who were earlier holding stocks, expecting higher
prices, have started bringing their produce to spot markets,"
said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst with Kotak Commodity
Services.
* Demand for soyoil from north India is rising with the
decline in temperature and this is supporting prices, Hudani
said.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was
down in afternoon trade on Thursday.
* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, mainly palm oil produced in Malaysia and
Indonesia.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.42 percent at
3,239 rupees per 100 kg.
* The December soyoil contract was up 1.04 percent
at 712.7 rupees per 10 kg, while rapeseed was up 0.29
percent at 4,167 rupees per 100 kg in choppy trade.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
by 12.05 rupees to 728.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean
dropped by 2 rupees to 3,274 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 4,400 rupees.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)