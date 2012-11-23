MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian soyoil futures rose 1 percent on Friday to their highest level in nearly two months, supported by good demand in local spot markets and weakness in the rupee, while soybean was treading water as rising supplies from new crops outweighed robust soymeal exports.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was down on Friday.

* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.

* "The continuous depreciation in rupee is supporting edible oil prices. In spot markets, demand is good due to the winter season. In the short term, soyoil is likely to stay firm," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* By 0745 GMT, the December soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.08 percent at 718 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 718.5 rupees, the highest level for the front-month contract since Sept. 25.

* The December soybean contract was up 0.25 percent at 3,228 rupees per 100 kg, while, while rapeseed was 0.43 percent higher at 4,205 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and were on track for a third weekly loss in four, as investors remained concerned over slowing demand for the edible oil as prospects for global economic growth remained dim. [ID: nL4N093123]

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.3 rupees to 729.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 28 rupees to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 4,400 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)