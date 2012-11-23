MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian soyoil futures rose 1
percent on Friday to their highest level in nearly two months,
supported by good demand in local spot markets and weakness in
the rupee, while soybean was treading water as rising supplies
from new crops outweighed robust soymeal exports.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the
same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was
down on Friday.
* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.
* "The continuous depreciation in rupee is supporting edible
oil prices. In spot markets, demand is good due to the winter
season. In the short term, soyoil is likely to stay firm," said
Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities
Broking.
* By 0745 GMT, the December soyoil contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.08 percent
at 718 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 718.5 rupees, the
highest level for the front-month contract since Sept. 25.
* The December soybean contract was up 0.25 percent
at 3,228 rupees per 100 kg, while, while rapeseed was
0.43 percent higher at 4,205 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth straight
session on Friday and were on track for a third weekly loss in
four, as investors remained concerned over slowing demand for
the edible oil as prospects for global economic growth remained
dim. [ID: nL4N093123]
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose
1.3 rupees to 729.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean dropped 28
rupees to 3,242 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 4,400 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)