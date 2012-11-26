MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian soybean and soyoil futures climbed on Monday following an upside in overseas prices and as supplies of soybean from new crop were not rising as per expectations in local spot markets.

* Rapeseed fell more than one percent as the sowing gained pace and the trend was indicating higher acreage.

* At 0828 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 1.5 percent at 2,431 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.58 percent to $14.27 per bushel.

* The December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.64 percent at 730.3 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 731.8 rupees, the highest level for the front-month contract since Sept. 21.

* "Soybean arrivals are not rising as per expectations. Everyone was expecting sharp improvement in arrivals after Diwali festival, but that is not happening. Many farmers are holding back supplies," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* The December soybean contract was up 0.44 percent at 3,287.5 rupees per 100 kg, while, while rapeseed was 1.37 percent lower at 4,104 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and at the same time raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee was down on Monday.

* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million hectares as on Nov.23, compared to 5.07 million hectares during the same time last year, farm ministry data showed.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 6.45 rupees to 742.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 24 rupees to 3,285 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 13 rupees to 4,275 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)