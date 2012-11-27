MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on firmness in the U.S. market and as supplies from new crop were not rising as per expectations in the local spot market.

* Soyoil edged higher on good demand in physical markets, while rapeseed climbed on depleting stocks.

* At 0803 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 0.45 percent at 2,421 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.68 percent to $14.34-1/2 per bushel.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.49 percent at 3,276 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soybean supply pressure is not building up. Farmers are not releasing harvest, expecting prices to move higher in the future," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Soybean supply usually peaks in November and December as farmers bring new season crop.

* The December Rapeseed gained 0.63 percent to 4,130 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.28 percent to 731.7 rupees per 10 kg.

* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million hectares as on Nov. 23, compared with 5.07 million hectares during the same time last year, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.95 rupees to 745.5 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean climbed 5 rupees to 3,292 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged higher by 19 rupees to 4,387 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)