MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Thursday following gains in overseas prices and as soybean supplies from new crop were not rising up to expectations in local spot markets.

* At 0800 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were up 0.13 percent at 2,397 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean rose 0.43 percent to $14.52-1/2 per bushel.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.35 percent to 3,270 rupees per 100 kg.

* "In spot markets soybean arrivals are not rising as per expectations. Many big farmers are not selling their harvest hoping prices will rise in future," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Soybean supply usually peaks in November and December as farmers bring in new-season crop.

* The December Rapeseed gained 0.56 percent to 4,160 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.34 percent to 728.4 rupees per 10 kg.

* India fulfils more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.

* Rapeseed sowing has been progressing well and it will check the rise in the prices, Mathur said.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million hectares as on Nov. 23, compared with 5.07 million hectares during the same time last year, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil eased 1.2 rupees to 743.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean nudged up one rupee to 3,292 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 68 rupees to 4,263 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)