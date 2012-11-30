MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Friday on a strong rupee, correction in overseas prices and sluggish demand in local spot markets.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose nearly 1 percent on Friday.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.

* At 0805 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down 1.01 percent at 2,362 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean fell 0.88 percent to $14.35-1/4 per bushel.

* The December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.35 percent to 3,227 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Appreciation in rupee is denting oilmeal exporters' returns. Exports orders have also slowed down," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* December rapeseed eased 0.85 percent to 4,178 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped 0.96 percent to 723.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* Lower-than-expected supplies of soybean limited the downside, dealers said. Soybean supply usually peaks in November and December as farmers bring in the new-season crop.

* "Rapeseed has been cultivated in larger area. If weather remains conducive in January and February, we can see bumper production," Khan said.

* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million hectares as on Nov. 23, compared with 5.07 million hectares during the same time last year, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged up 0.8 rupee to 742.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 20 rupees to 3,271 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 83 rupees to 4,308 rupees.

* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise 8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million tonnes, industry officials said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)