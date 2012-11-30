MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures dropped on Friday on a strong rupee, correction in
overseas prices and sluggish demand in local spot markets.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and at the
same time trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose
nearly 1 percent on Friday.
* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement
through imports, which constitute largely palm oil.
* At 0805 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures were down
1.01 percent at 2,362 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybean
fell 0.88 percent to $14.35-1/4 per bushel.
* The December soybean contract on India's National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.35 percent to 3,227
rupees per 100 kg.
* "Appreciation in rupee is denting oilmeal exporters'
returns. Exports orders have also slowed down," said Badruddin
Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls
Commodities Ltd.
* December rapeseed eased 0.85 percent to 4,178
rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped 0.96 percent to
723.75 rupees per 10 kg.
* Lower-than-expected supplies of soybean limited the
downside, dealers said. Soybean supply usually peaks in November
and December as farmers bring in the new-season crop.
* "Rapeseed has been cultivated in larger area. If weather
remains conducive in January and February, we can see bumper
production," Khan said.
* Indian farmers have cultivated rapeseed on 5.22 million
hectares as on Nov. 23, compared with 5.07 million hectares
during the same time last year, farm ministry data
showed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
up 0.8 rupee to 742.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean fell 20
rupees to 3,271 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in
Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 83 rupees to 4,308 rupees.
* India's soybean production in 2012/13 is expected to rise
8.8 percent on year to 12.67 million tonnes, while rapeseed
output is likely to grow nearly 25 percent to 6.5 million
tonnes, industry officials said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)